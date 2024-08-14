West Ham United are eyeing move for player who has rejected Tottenham transfer

West Ham United have been one of the busiest teams in the transfer window this summer.

The Hammers have signed Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a major overhaul of their defense while players like Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug have arrived to give their attack a new dimension.

The club have backed new manager Julen Lopetegui with new signings this summer and it feels like their transfer business has not ended.

They are looking for more players as they prepare to start the season with a match against Aston Villa.

According to Mundo Deportivo, West Ham United are interested in signing Sergi Roberto.

The Spaniard has rejected a move to Tottenham, as per the report.

Ajax, ACF Fiorentina and Girona are all interested in signing the experienced player, who can play in the midfield and in defense.

His versatility and experience is a huge reason why Lopetegui is keen on signing his compatriot.

Despite the club signing Wan-Bissaka already, Roberto would be a back up to the former Man United right-back and act as an option in the midfield whenever needed.

The player has experienced success with Barcelona and he would bring a winning mentality at West Ham, something that is missing at the club.

West Ham United have had a successful transfer window

The Hammers are showing ambition this summer and that could attract Roberto to join the club.

He has already rejected Tottenham but the Hammers can attract him since they can offer him more playing time than their London rivals.

Lopetegui has added youth and talent in the team already, perhaps now is the time to add experience.

The Hammers faithful will be hoping that the arrival of a new manager and players will change the club’s fortunes and guide them to a period of success moving forward.