Wolves identify Premier League attacker as possible Pedro Neto replacement

Wolves are on the lookout for a replacement for Pedro Neto.

The Portuguese winger recently joined Chelsea in a transfer worth a reported £54 million and penned a seven-year deal.

The Midlands-based club must now find a suitable replacement ahead of the new 2024-25 season, and according to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, one player to emerge as a target for Gary O’Neil is Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.

Wolves see Yoane Wissa as possible Pedro Neto replacement

The 27-year-old Frenchman is believed to be one option to replace Neto, and with just two years left on his contract, Brentford could be tempted into selling now to avoid his value dropping further.

Replacing Neto’s output won’t be easy. Although the 24-year-old struggled with injuries during his five years at Molineux, he was still one of the side’s most important players; directly contributing to 28 goals in 135 games.

Wissa’s record for the Bees isn’t bad either though. The former FC Lorient forward, who finished as Thomas Frank’s top goalscorer (12) last season, has continually averaged a goal or assist once every three games.

The biggest obstacle Wolves are likely to face in their pursuit of Wissa is Brentford’s reluctance to strengthen a direct Premier League rival.