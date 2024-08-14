Fabrizio Romano gives important transfer advice to Liverpool following Martin Zubimendi snub

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has urged Liverpool to sign another midfielder like Martin Zubimendi after missing out on the Real Sociedad star, as he feels they’re still missing a player of that profile in their squad.

The Reds had a busy summer making changes in midfield last year, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all moving to Anfield after the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner.

Still, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano suggested he still thinks Liverpool need more in midfield, so he thinks an alternative to Zubimendi would make sense as a priority for the Merseyside giants.

For the time being, Romano is not able to mention specific names Liverpool might go for after Zubimendi rejected them, but he expects they will assess their options and we’ll have to wait and see what that means for them in the final weeks of this summer’s window.

Zubimendi transfer blow: Liverpool need an alternative, says Romano

Discussing what Liverpool will do next in midfield, Romano said: “At the moment I’m not able to mention other names, we will see. I don’t want to put names out just for the sake of it.

“Liverpool will assess options and we will see, otherwise they can continue with current midfield.

“In my personal opinion, they need a player like Zubimendi was; they miss something in that area of the pitch.”

Adam Wharton to Liverpool might not be a story yet, but he seems like an obvious choice due to his playing style, whilst generally also being a top young English talent who will surely be snapped up by a big six club before too long.

LFC fans will no doubt have numerous other ideas about who could be the right fit – give us your names and let us know your thoughts in the comments!