Arsenal’s transfer hopes stopped in their tracks as Gunners see bid for player Arteta loves rejected

It’s been a very quiet transfer window so far for Mikel Arteta, with Arsenal only managing to secure Riccardo Calafiori’s signing, as well as making David Raya’s loan move permanent.

There’s a school of thought that, in fact, there were only ever one or two tweaks that needed to be made this summer, given the strength of the squad already.

That’s as maybe, however, there’s clearly at least one more signing that the Spaniard wants to make before the transfer window closes in a couple of weeks time.

Arsenal have bid rejected for player Arteta loves

The North Londoners have been tracking Real Sociedad’s midfielder, Mikel Merino, for some while now, but a deal to suit all parties hasn’t yet been forthcoming.

It’s understood that the player would agree to a move to the Gunners, though after a brilliant European Championship with Spain, it’s clear that his value has increased.

According to The Times (subscription required), his current club have also turned down a bid from Arsenal, throwing the transfer Gunners plans into chaos on the eve of the new season.

With two weeks left of the transfer window to go, there’s still plenty of time for a deal to be constructed and got over the line, however, it suits no one for talks to still be ongoing right until the last knockings this summer.

There’s some degree of certainty to a move taking place at some point, albeit La Real are well within their rights to hold out for top dollar in negotiations.

When and if Arteta finally gets his man, it will add the strength in depth that the Spaniard and all Arsenal fans will hope will be the difference in finally overhauling Man City at the English top-flight summit.