Report: Arsenal sporting director Edu holds private meeting with transfer target

Arsenal are hoping to continue their transfer business this summer with the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

The Gunners have already added goalkeeper David Raya and defender Riccardo Calafiori to their squad.

After finishing second in the Premier League last season and losing the title against Manchester City on the final day, it was obvious that the Gunners would strengthen their squad and prepare themselves to beat Pep Guardiola’s team to the title next season.

They have signed two players, although Raya was already at the club last season but his loan move has been made permanent.

The club’s primary target now is Spain’s Euro 2024 winning midfielder Merino but a move to sign the Spain international player has taken too long.

A report from Noticias de Gipuzkoa has claimed that the player is getting restless as he wants his move to be completed soon.

Arsenal sporting director has met with the player in Spain and assured him that a deal to sign will go through and the player does not have to worry about anything.

The talks between Arsenal and Sociedad have been going on for a while and the transfer saga has dragged when the Gunners have faced no competition to sign the player and the player himself is keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

With the Premier League season starting in just a few days, the Gunners cannot waste anymore time in signing the midfielder.

Mikel Merino will walk straight into the Arsenal XI

He is expected to become a part of the starting line up at the club straight away to partner Declan Rice in the midfield.

Merino is known for his physical presence in the middle and his ability to win duels and control the game with his passing quality.

Edu meeting with the player shows how serious the Gunners are in bringing the midfielder to the club.