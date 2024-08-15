‘They won’t finish 10th or anything’ – Former Aston Villa striker backs club to balance UCL and Premier League

Former Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has given his prediction on how the club will balance their Champions League and Premier League commitments this season.

Spanish boss Unai Emery guided Villa to a shock fourth-place finish last season, meaning they will compete in Europe’s premier club competition for the first time since 1983, which was just one year after they won the trophy.

It’s been a mixed summer in the transfer market for Villa, who have seen Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby depart for Juventus and Al-Ittihad, respectively. However, the likes of Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen and Samuel Iling-Junior have been brought in.

Last season, Emery guided Villa to the UEFA Conference League semi-finals before losing to eventual winners Olympiacos.

Darren Bent makes Aston Villa prediction

Given the step-up in quality they’ll face in the Champions League this season, it’s hard to predict how Villa will do in the competition and how it will affect their domestic campaign.

However, former Villa striker Bent — who scored 25 goals in 72 appearances for the club between 2011 and 2015 — has backed them to adjust well to their new demands.

“Aston Villa will get to the Champions League quarter-finals. They’re going for it,” Bent told talkSPORT.

“I don’t think they’ll drop off in the Premier League. It might suffer a little bit but I don’t think it’ll be anything drastic – they won’t finish 10th or anything.”

With the Champions League group stage draw not until August 29, Villa will remain focused on Premier League matters for now, kicking off the new season away at West Ham on Saturday evening.