Photo: Brazilian superstar’s son surprisingly swaps Barcelona for Burnley

They say that football is a funny old game, and one transfer this summer arguably proves that more than ever, with Ronaldinho’s son, Joao Mendes, signing for Burnley.

The young Brazilian, who also holds a Spanish passport, has moved to the Clarets from Barcelona, where he’d been playing for the youth teams since 2023.

Whether the Championship club have signed the player as much for the publicity as for his footballing talent isn’t clear at the moment, though it’s certainly one of the more unexpected transfers.

