Chelsea and Strasbourg are in discussions over the possibility of signing Djordje Petrovic on loan but need to convince the player according to reports.

The Blues have been busy in the transfer market and whilst they are locked in talks over possible deals for Joao Felix and Victor Osimhen they need to offload a number of players before the end of the window.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja are all for sale among many others and much has been documented of the club’s squad size.

Petrovic could join Strasbourg on loan

One player who faces an uncertain future is goalkeeper Petrovic, who only arrived last summer from MLS side New England revolution.

The 24-year-old impressed in his first season at Stamford Bridge and was the club’s number one for the second half of the season following an injury to Robert Sanchez, but he kept his place once the Spaniard returned to fitness.

Despite signing two goalkeepers last summer the Blues signed Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal this summer which has raised doubts over the future of Petrovic.

The Serbian missed the club’s pre-season tour of America with what was described as a minor injury, but it appears his future in west London is in doubt.

Reports have suggested Chelsea are open to selling, but there’s a chance he could leave on loan if no suitable offers come in.

However, the Blues could be closing in on a resolution and French outlet L’Equipe have reported they are in discussions with sister club Strasbourg over a loan move for the keeper.

The report adds that despite the two sides being in talks Petrovic still needs to be convinced on the move.

If he were to accept the Serbia international would become the third and final player permitted to join the French side on loan after youngsters Andrey Santos and Caleb Wiley.