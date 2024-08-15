Unwanted Chelsea star who flopped last season reluctant to join interested Premier League club

Newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town are interested in bringing Chelsea striker Armando Broja to Portman Road this summer but the 22-year-old is reluctant to join Kieran McKenna’s squad.

The Albania international is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer as Enzo Maresca has no plans for the player ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway this weekend.

Chelsea are desperate to sell Broja and Ipswich Town are eager to take the striker off the Blues’ hands, however, the player is reluctant to join the Tractor Boys, reports Nizaar Kinsella.

Broja is currently assessing his options and has interest from other Premier League clubs and teams across Europe. The BBC journalist states that the striker’s future could run close to Deadline Day with Chelsea preferring to sell the 22-year-old rather than agreeing another loan move.

The Albania international has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2028 having come through the West London club’s youth academy but his career with the Premier League giants has not gone to plan and looks set to start a new chapter in his career this season.

Signing Chelsea’s Armando Broja is a risk for interested clubs

Broja caught the attention of many after a very successful loan spell at Southampton during the 2021/22 campaign but his career has not caught fire since.

The 22-year-old has been in and out of a poor Chelsea team and flopped on loan at Fulham during the second half of last season, barely receiving any minutes from Marco Silva at Craven Cottage. The Albanian’s career was severely disrupted during the 2022/23 campaign when he suffered an ACL injury and many feel that the striker has not been the same since.

Whatever club acquires the Chelsea star’s services this summer is taking a big risk but the reward could also be high if they can help the unwanted Blues talent reach his potential.