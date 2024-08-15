Newcastle United are looking to sign a new right-sided winger before the close of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies have been tasked with adding another wide-forward to Eddie Howe’s options, and have reportedly included Chelsea’s Noni Madueke in their list of options.

Although the Chelsea winger, who has up to seven years left on his contract, is rumoured to want to stay at Stamford Bridge (Football Transfers), a recent report from The Athletic claims the 22-year-old is available for transfer.

Chelsea set minimum Noni Madueke transfer fee

Signing him won’t be straightforward though. The Blues, who are locked in talks with Atletico Madrid over a two-way deal that could see Conor Gallagher and Joao Felix trade places, do not want to lose Madueke for anything less than the £28.5 million they paid PSV nearly two years ago.

For Newcastle, their suspected pursuit of Madueke, or any other winger for that matter, will likely hinge on getting Miguel Almiron out.

The Paraguay international was recently on the verge of joining MLS side Charlotte FC before an agreement fell through, forcing the winger to continue at St. James’ Park.

Failure to offload 30-year-old Almiron before the August 30th transfer deadline could see Howe miss out on making a much-needed right-wing signing.