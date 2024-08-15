Chelsea in talks with ace that former Blues midfielder says is “like Erling Haaland”

It’s no secret that Chelsea want a player who can complement what they already have in situ but who is also a guarantee of goals.

Though the Blues have a reasonably effective attack, with Nico Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer and others all willing to play their part, they don’t have an out and out striker who lives for sticking the ball in the onion bag.

With Financial Fair Play always in mind, any deals for players that are towards the top end of their transfer budget will need to be pored over with a fine tooth comb before the ‘ok’ can be given.

Former Chelsea midfielder wants club to sign striker that’s “like Erling Haaland”

The last thing that Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali need is a points deduction or some such, because they’ve fallen foul of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

In any event, according to talkSPORT, the West London outfit are now back in talks with Napoli for the transfer of Victor Osimhen.

It’s understood that the Nigerian hit-man wants to leave the Serie A giant this summer, but isn’t necessarily interested in moving on loan.

Chelsea have long been credited with an interest, and with Romelu Lukaku expected to move in the opposite direction to play under Antonio Conte, it’s a move that evidently would suit all parties.

Clearly, the numbers have to be spot on for any deal to go through, with former midfielder, Jon Obi Mikel, in no doubt whatsoever as to what Osimhen would bring to the Blues.

“We don’t really need somebody who’s going to come in and be feeding and creating chances. We want somebody who can finish, score goals, the tap-ins,” he said, quoted by talkSPORT.

“Someone like Erling Haaland. That’s something Victor Osimhen will bring to Chelsea.

“I hope that Chelsea fans will finally see him come to the club. I’ll make sure I send him those texts messages and calls, making sure Chelsea is his top priority!”

That’s some endorsement, and Osimhen, if given the opportunity, will surely want to try and live up to those expectations.