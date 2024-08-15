Chelsea are looking to sell winger Angelo Gabriel before the end of the window rather than loan him out according to reports.

It’s been a busy summer for the Blues and as well as a new manager they have been active in the transfer market in an attempt to strengthen the squad to get back into the Champions League.

The club completed the signing of Pedro Neto from Wolves for £51.4m last weekend and are locked in talks over potential deals for Joao Felix and Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea looking to sell Angelo

The Blues have a hugely oversized squad and need to move a number of players on in the final weeks of the window.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Trevoh Chalobah, Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja will likely fetch the highest fees, but there’s also a number of youngsters who need their futures sorted.

Andrey Santos and Caleb Wiley have joined Strasbourg on loan, whilst Alfie Gilchrist will spend the season at Sheffield United.

Brazilian winger Angelo had been earmarked for a loan and it was reported that Turkish side Besiktas were interested.

However, BBC Sport have reported that Chelsea would rather sell the 19-year-old than loan him out.

The report adds that the club could change their stance if they don’t receive any offers they deem acceptable.

Angelo has been on the periphery during pre-season and the arrival of Neto has seen his chance of minutes get even smaller.

The winger joined Chelsea last Summer for £13m from Brazilian side Santos and is yet to play a competitive game for the club.

The Brazil under-20 international spent last season on loan at Strasbourg where he made 25 appearances in all competitions without scoring, but it appears just one year after signing a long term contract at Stamford Bridge his time at the club could be over.