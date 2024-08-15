“Right on the edge” – Collymore predicts that Man United won’t hang about if ten Hag doesn’t start well

The Premier League kicks off again on Friday night when Man United host Fulham at Old Trafford, and Stan Collymore believes that Erik ten Hag will be under pressure from the first whistle.

There were whispers about the Dutchman’s job right the way through the second half of last season, once Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal for part-ownership of the club was ratified.

To the club’s credit, they allowed ten Hag to see out the campaign despite a series of poor results, and they were rewarded when the Red Devils won the FA Cup against arch rivals, Man City.

Ten Hag the most under pressure says Collymore

It’s the only thing that kept him in the job according to Collymore.

“Erik ten Hag is the manager under the most pressure this season,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“He was given a contract extension at Man United not because he’s done well, but on the basis of ‘let’s make him feel a little bit calmer, a little more comfortable. We want to give him the benefit of the doubt.’

“Of course, United won the FA Cup against Manchester City, and if they hadn’t, ten Hag wouldn’t have kept his job.

“If my punditry and other people’s punditry – that has Manchester United back into the top four – is correct, but then they fizzle out, I think that ten Hag would find himself right on the edge.”

Certainly, the INEOS group have backed their manager in the transfer market, and he now has the players in situ – Leny Yoro’s injury notwithstanding – to see United hopefully recapture their former glories.

Ten Hag doesn’t necessarily need to hit the ground running, but too many early reverses, both domestically and in Europe, could see a heavy burden on his shoulders.

The likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee really need to come through for him.