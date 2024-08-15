Collymore brands Saudi offer to Vini Jr “completely, completely bonkers”

Al Ahli
Posted by

News that Vini Jr hadn’t necessarily turned his nose up at a reported bid from the Saudi Pro League, which included a salary of €350m per year, was something of a surprise to many.

The Brazilian is odds on to become the Ballon d’Or this year, after his Real Madrid side waltzed to another La Liga title and Champions League title.

On Wednesday night they added the UEFA Super Cup for good measure with a 2-0 win over Atlanta.

Los Blancos, now with the addition of Kylian Mbappe to their ranks, are certainly going to be the force to be reckoned with in 2024/25, and it makes you wonder why Vini Jr. might even have been tempted by the move to Saudi Arabia.

Stan Collymore isn’t impressed by Saudi offer to Vini Jr

Stan Collymore certainly isn’t impressed.

“It’s hard to wrap your head around the numbers coming out of the Saudi Pro League. I mean, €350m a year to effectively buy yourself a poster boy for potentially the 2034 World Cup is ridiculous,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“They could be putting that €350m into Saudi grassroots football and infrastructure, but maybe this is the way that they’re going to go if they want to create a football environment and a football culture in Saudi Arabia.

Vini Jr was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League

“[…] I’m not even convinced that Vini Jr, if he went there for the kind of money that’s being put on the table, would be half as big a name as Ronaldo.

“The amount of money… it makes no sense, but the Saudi’s aren’t looking for it to make sense. They’re looking to make an immediate impact on football, like they’ve done with LIV golf, and like they’ve done with boxing.

“It’s just completely, completely bonkers.”

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea’s seventh-record signing facing exile under Maresca following Neto capture
Report: Arsenal sporting director Edu holds private meeting with transfer target
No prizes for guessing who Stan Collymore is tipping to win the Premier League

That’s certainly a justification for the Saudi’s to be using their resources to build a more long-term and sustainable league, rather than the ‘boom and bust’ type scenario we’re seeing at present.

Though the SPL is unlikely to go the way of America’s NASL from way back in the 1970s, if the 68th best league in the world (TeamForm) wants to be taken seriously, then they’ve got to do things properly.

Handing out €350m per year contracts isn’t proper in any way, shape or form.

More Stories Stan Collymore Vini Jr

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.