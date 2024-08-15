Newcastle United are struggling to reach an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign Marc Guehi.

The Magpies have identified the English centre-back as a top defensive target but have so far failed to meet their domestic rivals’ asking price.

Already seeing two offers turned down, Newcastle, led by sporting director Paul Mitchell, decided to make Palace a third, and improved, offer thought to be worth £55 million, plus £5 million in add-ons.

Crystal Palace reject third Newcastle offer for Marc Guehi

However, according to Sky Sports News, the Eagles have held firm in their stance and have rejected the Geordies’ latest approach.

Believed to want £60 million upfront, Newcastle must now decide whether or not to give in to Palace’s demands or turn their attention elsewhere.

Either way, with the new season just days away from kicking off, Eddie Howe will feel frustrated he has been unable to land a new centre-back in time for Newcastle’s opener against Southampton on Saturday.

For Guehi, although a move to St. James’ Park would not necessary mark a major step up, with the Magpies having clear aspirations of becoming Champions League regulars, it is understandable why the 24-year-old may fancy the challenge.