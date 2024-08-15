Crystal Palace reject Newcastle’s third offer for Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are struggling to reach an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign Marc Guehi.

The Magpies have identified the English centre-back as a top defensive target but have so far failed to meet their domestic rivals’ asking price.

Already seeing two offers turned down, Newcastle, led by sporting director Paul Mitchell, decided to make Palace a third, and improved, offer thought to be worth £55 million, plus £5 million in add-ons.

Crystal Palace reject third Newcastle offer for Marc Guehi

However, according to Sky Sports News, the Eagles have held firm in their stance and have rejected the Geordies’ latest approach.

More Stories / Latest News
Collymore brands Saudi offer to Vini Jr “completely, completely bonkers”
Chelsea’s seventh-record signing facing exile under Maresca following Neto capture
Report: Arsenal sporting director Edu holds private meeting with transfer target

Believed to want £60 million upfront, Newcastle must now decide whether or not to give in to Palace’s demands or turn their attention elsewhere.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is wanted by Newcastle United.

Either way, with the new season just days away from kicking off, Eddie Howe will feel frustrated he has been unable to land a new centre-back in time for Newcastle’s opener against Southampton on Saturday.

For Guehi, although a move to St. James’ Park would not necessary mark a major step up, with the Magpies having clear aspirations of becoming Champions League regulars, it is understandable why the 24-year-old may fancy the challenge.

More Stories Marc Guehi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.