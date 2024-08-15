Paris Saint-Germain are getting closer to completing the transfer of Rennes wonderkid Desire Doue after he chose them over Bayern Munich, according to Jonathan Johnson.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Johnson explained that Doue looks like a major coup for PSG once the deal officially goes through, with it not quite being a done deal yet at the time of writing.

Still, it’s looking positive for the Ligue 1 giants and Johnson believes it’s a significant signing for them after a frustrating summer, not only for them but for a number of French clubs due to financial problems relating to the TV rights deal in France.

PSG will no doubt be delighted to have won the race for one of French football’s biggest prospects, with Doue looking ideal to form a key part of their future after the blow of losing Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Doue choosing Bayern over PSG could have been another blow to French football as a whole, but it now looks imminent for him to become a new member of Luis Enrique’s squad, giving the team a lift after Manchester United beat them to Leny Yoro.

Doue transfer is significant for PSG after Yoro blow

Yoro was another top French talent who’d been a priority for PSG this summer, but he ended up moving to Old Trafford instead, so the Doue news is very welcome indeed, according to Johnson.

“Desire Doue has now chosen PSG over Bayern Munich. It’s a significant move for PSG and a bit of a coup in what’s been quite a tough summer transfer window so far, not just for PSG but for French clubs in general with the financial situation in Ligue 1 relating to the TV deal. Whether you’re PSG or Marseille or anyone else, it’s been difficult to get the best talent coming in,” Johnson said.

“Some big names, for example Leny Yoro, who PSG really prioritised, have been a challenge to target in this market, and that’s seen PSG pivot in recent weeks, instead signing Willian Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt. So it’s now a real boost to see Doue choosing PSG over what looks quite an exciting Bayern project overall when you see the calibre of players they’ve added this summer.

“PSG are happy that the Doue deal looks to be on the right track, even if it’s not quite a done deal just yet. It is getting closer to completion and I believe PSG and Rennes have reached an agreement over terms, which should see that deal happen in the very near future.

“It’s a boost for PSG as well because it’s further strengthening that French contingent in their squad, which is something that they would like to build on in the next couple of weeks as well with some of the players they’re targeting.”