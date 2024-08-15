Erik ten Hag provides Man United fans with big boost ahead of Premier League opener

Man United will open up the 2024/25 Premier League campaign against Fulham on Friday night and Erik ten Hag has provided fans of the Manchester club with good news ahead of the clash.

The upcoming season is a huge one for the Dutch coach following an underwhelming term last time around and the 54-year-old knows that a poor start to the campaign will put him at risk of losing his job.

A win over Fulham is a must for Man United and Ten Hag in front of their home fans and the Red Devils boss has given the Old Trafford faithful a boost ahead of Friday night’s opener.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Ten Hag revealed that new signings Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt will be in Manchester United’s squad for the Fulham clash, while Harry Maguire is also expected to be fit.

“They will be in the squad,” the Dutch coach said via Sky Sports when asked about the trio.

A welcome boost for Man United fans

Centre-back has been an issue for Man United over the last year and pre-season didn’t help as new signing Leny Yoro picked up a foot injury that will see him out of action for at least three months.

Fans of the Manchester club will be happy to hear that Maguire and De Ligt could feature on Friday night against Fulham as Jonny Evans had to start at centre-back last weekend against Man City in the FA Community Shield.

As previously mentioned, three points are important for Man United on Friday night and if Ten Hag’s men fail to acquire them, the negative opinions will already begin to form at Old Trafford.