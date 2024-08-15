“Maybe I’ll come back” – Ex-Man United player teases return to Old Trafford

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Matej Kovar has claimed that he would love to return to Manchester United in the future.

The goalkeeper left the Red Devils last summer to move to Germany to join Leverkusen.

He did not make a senior appearance for Man United after spending five years at the club and that made him look for an opportunity elsewhere.

He joined Man United in January 2018 from FC Slovacko and was a regular for the U21 side.

Kovar spent time on loan away from the club at Swindon Town, Burton Albion and Sparta Prague.

However, his permanent move to Leverkusen has taken his career to the next level as he made 17 appearances last season for the German Bundesliga winners.

He is not their first choice goalkeeper but he played regularly in the Europa League and the DFB Pokal.

Kovar recently discussed his choice to leave his home nation at the age of 17 in order to pursue his boyhood ambition of playing football for Man United in an interview with Rheinische Post.

He went on to say that it was time to move on to Leverkusen, but he wouldn’t completely rule out going back.

He said: “It wasn’t an easy decision to leave everything behind at that age: the country, my friends, my family.

“But when Manchester United calls, you don’t have to think long. For me, a childhood dream came true. I had to take that chance.

“I was there for five years, enjoyed the time, met a lot of great people and matured as a goalkeeper and a person. I’m grateful for the experiences.

“Of course, there were ups and downs, but they’re part of life. Maybe I’ll come back one day, that would be nice.”

Man United have complete faith in current GK Andre Onana

The goalkeeping position at Man United is not an issue at the moment but if Andre Onana’s form goes down in the future, perhaps a reunion with Kovar could be possible.

The goalkeeper could soon become the first choice at Leverkusen as their current goalkeeper is 35-years-old and he could be replaced soon.

Kovar is doing well after leaving the club and Man United fans would be happy to see him shine.

He still holds the club in high regard and would consider joining them in the future if that opportunity comes his way.