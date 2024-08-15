Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has made his predictions ahead of the new Premier League season, tipping both of his former clubs to finish in the top four.

Fabregas also has good news for the Gunner as he sees them finally beating Manchester City to the title after two years of running Pep Guardiola’s side very close, but ultimately missing out.

It’s also sounding positive for Chelsea, who have missed out on the top four in recent times but who could now be at the start of an exciting new era under Enzo Maresca.

Of course, it’s hard to make predictions before a ball has been kicked, but Fabregas seems optimistic about his two old clubs as he tips Arsenal to finish first, followed by Man City in second, Liverpool in third, and then Chelsea taking fourth spot.

While many Blues fans will want to see their club challenging for the title again as soon as possible, it perhaps still seems unlikely that success will come that soon for them in this long-term project, so a top four finish would represent good progress.

Fabregas predicts top four – Arsenal to finally win the Premier League?

Arsenal haven’t won the title for 20 years, but Fabregas thinks this young side will finally overtake a City team that has already done it all.

“The thing that I see between City and Arsenal is that Arsenal is a young team, full of hunger and they just keep growing. You can see they are getting better, getting better every year,” Fabregas told the Planet Premier League podcast.

“With Man City, I just feel that it’s very, very difficult to get better than what they did with winning the treble, four times in the the Premier League in a row, so I can see them only going down.

“I can only see them going down or staying the same and this is the thing that makes me feel that Arsenal could potentially make it happen. I have to be honest, I said the same thing that I’m saying now last year.

“But I just see, continuously, Arsenal growing and growing and I can feel that this could be the year for them.”