Fabrizio Romano unveils who Man City planned to replace Ederson with

The future of Ederson at Man City was a big talking point at the Premier League champions throughout the summer, however, the Brazilian goalkeeper opted to stay at the Manchester club for another season.

The 30-year-old was a top target for Saudi Pro League clubs with Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr keen on bringing the Man City keeper to the Middle East.

According to the Daily Mail, Nassr had a £25m proposal rejected by Man City as the Manchester outfit sought around £50m, while Ittihad only enquired about the Brazil international. None of the clubs could meet the Premier League champions’ asking price and therefore, Ederson will remain at the Etihad Stadium for one more season.

The goalkeeper has a contract at City until 2026 and with the player keen on a new challenge, the English giants are likely to sell the Brazil star next summer.

The Manchester club may already have their replacement for Ederson lined up as Fabrizio Romano reports that Werder Bremen’s Michael Zetterer was the Premier League side’s number one target for the goalkeeper role had Ederson left this summer.

The 29-year-old is set to begin the Bundesliga season with Bremen, however, three other Premier League teams could still try to sign the German shot-stopper before the transfer window shuts.

Who is Werder Bremen’s Michael Zetterer?

Zetterer is a 29-year-old goalkeeper who has been at Werder Bremen since 2015 and has only played 41 games for the Bundesliga club over the last nine years, the majority of which came last season.

The German keeper would have likely been the number two at Man City this season with Stefan Ortega promoted to the number one spot.

Should Ederson leave next summer it remains to be seen if Man City go after Zetterer or if they chase another target given that Ortega will be another year older.