“What I’m hearing is” – Fabrizio Romano names player West Ham could sign next

West Ham United have been one of the busiest teams in the transfer window this summer.

Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Luis Guilherme, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Guido Rodriguez, Wes Foderingham, and Jean-Clair Todibo have joined West Ham United this summer in a major overhaul of the squad.

New manager Julen Lopetegui has done his business smartly, strengthening all the positions in the squad and offering the Hammers a chance to shine next season.

They have bolstered their attack, revamped their defense and added presence in the midfield.

Their next target is to sign a central midfield player who can add depth to their squad and play a role as a midfielder in the centre of the park.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on their transfer target and which player could be the next one to arrive at the London Stadium.

Romano has exclusively told GiveMeSport:

“What I’m hearing is that Julen Lopetegui is pushing a lot to have Soler. He believes that Soler could be a perfect solution and a perfect player for the Premier League with his skills. I think he could probably be the next one [signing].”

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea in talks with ace that former Blues midfielder says is “like Erling Haaland” “All parties are optimistic” – Arsenal transfer talks “advancing well”, player confident he’ll join Gunners Napoli open talks with reliable 27-year-old Man United ace with Red Devils willing to sell



The Spaniard is not in the future plans at Paris Saint-Germain and they are ready to let the player leave the club.

West Ham can offer Carlos Soler a way out of PSG

The 27-year-old has found it difficult to make an impact in the French capital last season and his career could be rescued by his compatriot Lopetegui.

Soler can play as a central midfielder as well as a right midfielder. His versatility could be a valuable asset for the Hammers next season.

The West Ham manager is keen on bringing the former Valencia man to the London Stadium this summer and considering the player is looking for more playing time away from Paris, a move to the Premier League could be the right step in his career at this stage.