Why Bruno Fernandes chose to stay at Man Utd despite transfer talks with other clubs and PSG interest

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into what happened with Bruno Fernandes this summer as he eventually decided to stay and sign a new contract with Manchester United.

It was officially announced yesterday that Fernandes had committed to a new deal with Man Utd after some previous uncertainty over his future, and Romano has explained why the Portugal international came to this decision in the end.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Fernandes was also a target for Paris Saint-Germain before they decided to focus on Joao Neves instead, while he also suggested it’s perfectly normal for the agent of a top player like this to also speak to other major clubs.

Romano didn’t name any names on this occasion, but one can easily imagine the teams who might have an interest in a talent like Fernandes, who has been a hugely important player for the Red Devils for a number of years now.

United fans will no doubt be delighted to see Fernandes staying at Old Trafford, but it’s interesting to see how different it could have been if he hadn’t been convinced by Erik ten Hag’s project.

Fernandes transfer saga and new contract decision explained by Fabrizio Romano

“Bruno Fernandes has officially signed a new Manchester United contract, but what about talks with other top clubs earlier in the summer? It’s very normal for agents to speak to clubs, talks like this always happen,” Romano said.

He added: “PSG considered Bruno but Joao Neves became their priority since early June, while there was also interest from Saudi Arabia. Still, Bruno loves United, and also the new project is ambitious as he wanted so they decided to continue together.”

Fernandes will now surely have a big role to play in helping MUFC get back to their best this season, though it will surely be a big challenge again as the competition is so strong.