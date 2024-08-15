First team Chelsea ace who made 31 Premier League apps last season is considering exit

Chelsea have once again shown their financial muscle in the transfer market this summer.

Under the ownership of Todd Boehly, they have not been afraid to spend money and add more players to their squad.

Currently, they have the biggest squad in the Premier League and some of the players need to be sold before the end of the transfer window.

New manager Enzo Maresca has had the backing of the club owners to bring news players to the club and add quality and depth to the squad.

Due to Chelsea’s depth in the defensive position, one of their players is considering an exit from the club as he feels his playing time will be limited.

Defender Axel Disasi, who joined the club last year from Monaco, is considering his future at the club as he is one of the five centre-back options at the disposal of Maresca, according to the Daily Mail.

The defender joined from Ligue 1 last year and made 31 appearances for the Blues in the Premier League and 44 appearances in all competitions.

With the club signing new players this summer, he is concerned about his place in the starting line up.

Journalist Simon Phillips via his Substack has confirmed that the Premier League giants are indeed open to selling the defender this summer.

Chelsea have plenty of options in defense

Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo are already at the club and if Chelsea can get rid of Disasi for a good amount, it will not have a huge affect on their team.

They are blessed with too many options in the central position of the defense.

The Blues will have to make some tough decisions to trim down the size of the squad, which is too big at the moment.

Before the end of the transfer window, Conor Gallagher, Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja and a few others are expected to leave the club.