First-team player pushing to leave West Ham before deadline day

West Ham United have surprised everyone with their transfer business this summer.

The Hammers have strengthened all their positions and they have not shown any signs to stop their summer spending spree.

Under new manager Julen Lopetegui, their squad has gone through a major overhaul.

With the club making eight new signings this summer, the focus has now shifted towards offloading players and taking care of their wage bill.

According to GiveMeSport, West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek could consider leaving the club if he can find out that he is not a part of Lopetegui’s future plans.

The midfielder has been a crucial member of the Hammers starting line up and under former manager David Moyes, he played the best football of his career.

The player wants to avoid becoming a bit part player at the club and if it becomes clear to him that he will not start regularly at the club, he will consider a move away.

After joining the club from Slavia Prague, Soucek has proved to be one of the club’s best recent signings.

He was a part of the team that won the Europa Conference League under Moyes but the arrival of new midfielder Guido Rodriguez would mean that the midfielder will fall down the pecking order at the London Stadium.

The kind of possession based football that Lopetegui wants to play at West Ham, it is hard to see Soucek fit into the new manager’s playing style.