Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong has been spotted donning an Arsenal shirt amid plenty of transfer rumours about interest in signing him this summer.

The Netherlands international displayed some incredible form for Leverkusen last season as they won their first ever Bundesliga title and went the entire season unbeaten in Germany.

Frimpong’s quality on that right-hand side was crucial for Xabi Alonso’s side, with the 23-year-old a regular provider of assists, whilst even chipping in with a remarkable 14 goals in all competitions from a wing-back role.

It’s no surprise that Fabrizio Romano told us big names like Arsenal have been scouting Frimpong, while more recently Liverpool were linked with an interest in him by Sport Bild.

Now, however, Frimpong has perhaps hinted at his affiliation after being pictured in Arsenal’s new shirt for the 2024/25 season…

Of course, this could be perfectly innocent as Frimpong perhaps picked up this shirt as a souvenir as Leverkusen were in north London recently to play Mikel Arteta’s side in the Emirates Cup.

It remains to be seen if Frimpong is actually likely to leave Leverkusen this summer, with the club really going places under Alonso.

Of course, a big name like Arsenal, and the chance to play in the Premier League and live in London would be hard for any player to turn down, but nothing seems particularly imminent on this one, judging by a lack of recent stories.

Liverpool have been linked more recently and may have a chance of luring Frimpong in, even if he clearly also has a soft spot for Arsenal.

The Reds have Trent Alexander-Arnold as their first choice right-back at the moment, but he’s in the final year of his contract and has also been used in midfield from time to time, perhaps suggesting that will be his long-term role.