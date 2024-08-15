Georginio Rutter makes decision about his future after Brighton offer

Another Leeds United player is heading out of the club this summer.

The Whites have already lost a number of players after their failure to win promotion to the Premier League.

The likes of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville have been moved on from the club to Premier League teams.

Now, another player could be following that route and join a Premier League side.

Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Leeds United’s Georginio Rutter has agreed a move to Premier League side Brighton.

🚨🔵🆕 Understand that Georginio #Rutter has now agreed to join Brighton with immediate effect ✔️ 22 y/o versatile striker from Leeds, strongly wanted by @OfficialBHAFC bosses and Fabian Hürzeler. Verbal agreement is done now. Details to be clarified today. Medical could… pic.twitter.com/9Q2mYwAKwt — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 15, 2024

Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler is keen on bringing the player to the club this summer and verbal agreement has already been reached.

The player has made up his mind to follow Gray and Summerville out of the club and try his luck in the Premier League.

His departure would be a major blow to Leeds United, who are off to a struggling start to their season.

Manager Daniel Farke still has 15 days to make some moves in the transfer window this summer in order to strengthen his squad.

The Leeds manager will have to replace Rutter’s eight goals and 16 assists which helped the Whites last season.