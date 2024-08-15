Inside Spain: Barcelona laments stabbing, Real Madrid star to hear out €1b offer and Endrick’s nickname

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

Spanish football is often full of entertainment, but Real Madrid’s European Supercup win shrank in importance after news emerged that Lamine Yamal’s father had been stabbed on Wednesday night. Fortunately, it appears he will live.

Mounir Nasraoui, 38, got into an altercation in his hometown of Mataro, 45 minutes to the north of Barcelona, and hours later was rushed to hospital, after he was attacked with a knife by four assailants. Despite being in serious condition, he has been stabilised, and put out a message on social media declaring he was OK, and thanking people for the messages on Thursday afternoon.

In much lighter news, Barcelona have given up their pursuit of Nico Williams to all intents and purposes, and are now trying to sell players. Julian Araujo has gone to Bournemouth, but Barcelona need more sales to register their one big signing of the summer Dani Olmo – in the next 48 hours.

Jude Bellingham on Kylian Mbappe?? "You go and win and then you bring in a player like him. The definition of #RealMadrid that kind of signing."pic.twitter.com/NBbQ1EBzIt — Football España (@footballespana_) August 15, 2024

Meanwhile Real Madrid are all smiles after Kylian Mbappe scored on his debut in Warsaw. Vinicius Junior set up the opener, and they were looking formidable. It seems as if their forward line is set for years, but Saudi Arabia are looking to upset their plans. They have approached both Vinicius and Real Madrid, with the proposal for the player set to exceed €1b over five seasons. Real Madrid have told Al-Ahli they must pay the same to get him – if they do make the suggested offer though, it’s certainly tempting to smash the world record.

The next in line is Endrick Felipe. The 18-year-old Brazilian did not make his debut against Atalanta, but ‘Bobby’ does seem to have been well-received by his teammates. Endrick has been given his bizarre nickname in reference to an ex-England star.

Mikel Merino does look as if he will go to Arsenal eventually, but they’re certainly taking their time over it. He does not have quite the same connection as Martin Zubimendi does with Real Sociedad, who was already a hero in Donostia-San Sebastian, and now is nearing deification after turning down Liverpool.

Atletico Madrid confirmed Julian Alvarez as their first marquee signing since Joao Felix, and Conor Gallagher was already through the door, but then was back out after Samu Omorodion’s move to Chelsea collapsed. Now Gallagher is relying on Chelsea negotiating with a very grumpy Atletico. They might cheered by news of a potential trip to Miami – La Liga are now trying to organise their last game of 2024 so that it takes place in the USA rather than Barcelona, against the Blaugrana. Roll on the 11-month season…