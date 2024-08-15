Premier League club confirms global music superstar has purchased a minority stake

Newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town have confirmed that lifelong fan and music superstar Ed Sheeran has acquired a minority stake in the club.

Sheeran grew up in Suffolk and has been a fan of Ipswich his entire life. The 33-year-old has found great success in the music industry since growing to become one of the biggest artists on the entire planet.

The Englishman has sold out worldwide stadium tours, has four Grammys to his name and has charted 14 number-one hits.

Despite all his success, Sheeran has not forgotten about Suffolk and Ipswich Town. In 2021, the singer decided to sponsor the Tractor Boys and has since been the front of shirt sponsor for the Premier League club’s Men’s and Women’s teams.

Ipswich confirmed on Thursday that Sheeran has acquired a minority stake in the English top-flight team, purchasing his shares through Gamechanger 20 Ltd.

This will be a big deal for the 33-year-old and it has been reported by The Athletic that it is a 1.4 per cent share, which will not see Sheeran join the Premier League club’s board.

Ed Sheeran grateful for Ipswich Town opportunity

It is an exciting few days for Sheeran and the rest of the Ipswich fanbase as they kick off their Premier League return with a massive fixture against Liverpool on Saturday. Kieran McKenna’s men will be hoping to shock the Reds and a win would create incredible scenes at Portman Road.

Sheeran will likely be there and having confirmed the purchase of his stake in the Tractor Boys, the singer stated that he is “grateful” for the opportunity.

“I am really excited to have bought a small percentage of my hometown football club,” Sheeran said via The Athletic. “It’s any football fan’s dream to be an owner of the club they support, and I feel so grateful for this opportunity.

“I have lived in Suffolk since I was three years old and, while I travel the world and sometimes feel like an outsider in big cities, Suffolk and Ipswich have always made me feel part of the community and protected.

“It’s such a joy to be a fan of Ipswich Town. There are ups and downs but football is all about taking the highs and the lows. I’m not a voting shareholder or a board member, this is just me putting some money into the club I love and them returning the gesture, so please don’t get onto me with signing suggestions or tactics to play.”