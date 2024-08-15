Former Manchester United star Jaap Stam believes Erik ten Hag needs “to go” and has criticised his style of play.

In his first season the former Ajax manager guided United to a third place finish and the Carabao Cup, but despite winning the FA Cup last season the Red Devils finished a lowly eighth and bottom of their Champions League group.

After an extended end of season review in which United openly held conversations with other potential managers Ineos decided to stick with Ten Hag and offered him a one year contract extension.

Staam calls for Ten Hag to go

United kick off the Premier League season on Friday evening as they host Fulham, and the Dutchman will be under pressure to get the club back into the Champions League.

United fans will be expecting an improvement in the style of play which was heavily criticised last season, but the club have freshened the squad up with the signings of Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

The Old Trafford outfit will be hoping for a positive start to the season, but speaking ahead of the new campaign, former United ace Stam said his countryman needs to go.

“For Ten Hag, it’s his third season at United, I think he needs to go,” he told Up Front with Simon Jordan.

“I think it’s good he signed a new contract because he still needs that little bit of help.

“He needs to look at himself and how last season panned out, I don’t always agree with him in terms of him saying they played good football.

“I understand that as a manager you need to be positive about your players and help them out by taking some of the pressure away. That said, it’s also good to just be honest as a manager and say that your team played rubbish football.

“He needs to step up this season, there have been a lot of changes made at the club with the staff so I’m curious how it’s going to work out for them.”

Ten Hag is entering his third season in charge and after such a big drop off last year he really needs a positive campaign otherwise his job could be in danger.