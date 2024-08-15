West Ham have confirmed they have promoted Jarrod Bowen to captain.

The Hammers are set to offload Kurt Zouma with the Frenchman on the verge of joining Saudi club Shabab Al-Ahli.

Wesy Ham confirm Jarrod Bowen as new captain

And confirming the 29-year-old’s successor, the London-based giants, via their official website, have unveiled Bowen, 27, as their new skipper and veteran left-back Aaron Creswell as vice-captain.

The 27-year-old has had a huge impact since he arrived from Hull City four years ago. The Leominster-born winger has already written his name in West Ham folklore after he scored the winner against Fiorentina in the 2022-23 Europa Conference League final.

And seeing his fine form rewarded with a bumper new seven-year contract just last year, Bowen now has another career highlight to add to his résumé.

“I am incredibly proud and happy to be West Ham United captain,” Bowen said.

“We’ve had many great moments here as a Club. I’ve been here four-and-a-half years now, so to be named Club captain is a really proud moment and one that I’ll wear with great honour.”

The England international will lead the Hammers out at the London Stadium for the first time since being made permanent captain on Saturday afternoon when the side face off against Aston Villa in their first Premier League game of the season.