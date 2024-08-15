John Textor advances in bid to acquire Premier League club as he enters exclusivity agreement

John Textor, a prominent shareholder of Crystal Palace, is making significant progress in his bid to acquire Everton.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Textor has entered an exclusivity agreement to negotiate the purchase of Farhad Moshiri’s 94% stake in the club.

This development marks a critical turning point in Everton’s ownership saga and presents Textor with both substantial opportunities and challenges.

Regulatory hurdles and stake in Crystal Palace

Textor, who is also the principal owner and chairman of Eagle Football Holdings Limited, currently holds a 45% stake in Crystal Palace.

However, Premier League regulations prohibit individuals from holding stakes in two clubs within the same league.

This rule is why Textor has been reportedly exploring the sale of his shares in Crystal Palace to clear the way for his acquisition of Everton.

Textor has previously expressed a desire not to remain a passive investor in the long term, which further motivates his potential divestment from Crystal Palace.

Before finalising any agreement with Everton, he must first resolve this ownership conflict.

Textor owns shares in several football clubs across Europe

Acquiring Everton would represent a significant expansion of Textor’s influence within football.

His portfolio already includes stakes in major clubs such as Olympique Lyonnais, Botafogo, and RWD Molenbeek.

However, the acquisition of Everton will require careful strategic planning to comply with Premier League rules and to navigate the challenges of turning around a club that has faced difficulties both on and off the pitch.

Negotiations with Farhad Moshiri are reportedly at an advanced stage, with Textor having signed agreements with both Moshiri and Everton to continue pursuing the deal.

While he is eager to become Everton’s new owner, Textor is also weighing his existing commitments and long-term plans for Crystal Palace.