“I think they will” – Journalist confirms the position Tottenham are ready to strengthen

Tottenham have strengthened their attack and midfield in the summer transfer window.

The club’s two high profile signings have been striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth and midfielder Archie Gray from Leeds United.

They have spent big money on the two players after if looked obvious last season that they needed new additions in these two positions.

Spurs enjoyed a promising season under manager Ange Postecoglou but missed out on a place in the top four in the final few weeks of the season.

They are determined to change that this time around and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has some thrilling news for the fans about their transfer business.

While speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, the journalist said:

“I think they will look at something in the midfield.”

“From what I’m hearing, they will consider other positions [than right-back]. So, let’s see in the midfield what happens. I think it’s also important to understand what’s going to happen with Lo Celso, because if Lo Celso leaves after Hojbjerg, it could be the case for Tottenham to do something in that position.”

Despite signing Lucas Bergvall and Gray, Spurs are looking for more additions to their midfield as manager Postecoglou feels they are short in numbers in that position.

Giovani Lo Celso is heading out of the club this summer and his departure will mean they need a new player in his position.

Tottenham have shown fearless attitude in transfer window

It remains to be seen who that midfielder will be but Tottenham’s business this summer has shown that they are ready to show ambition in the market and they are not afraid to spend big money on their transfer targets.

Spurs will be in contention to finish in the top four of the Premier League next season after the business they have done.

The addition of Solanke in particular is going to give them a boost heading into the new season and make them a feared force in the upcoming months.