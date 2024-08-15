Kalvin Phillips has reportedly agreed a loan move to Ipswich Town.

Despite signing for Manchester City two years ago in a deal worth a reported £45 million, Phillips, 28, has failed to become part of Pep Guardiola’s plans.

The 28-year-old has managed just five Premier League starts since his switch from Leeds United; proving just how disastrous his time at the Etihad has been.

The midfielder did spend last season on loan at West Ham, but a series of dire individual performances saw him dropped by the Hammers before forcing Gareth Southgate to leave him out of his 26-man squad for this summer’s EUROs in Germany.

Kalvin Phillips agrees Ipswich Town loan

Consequently, forced to get his career back on track, Phillips, according to Sky Sports News, has agreed a season-long switch to Ipswich Town.

The former Leeds star is believed to have been impressed by Kieran McKenna’s project and turned down offers from elsewhere.

The Tractor Boys, who won automatic promotion from the Championship last season, will kick off their new Premier League season with a home tie against Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.