David Moyes has been tipped to take the Leeds United job should the club decide to part ways with Daniel Farke.

Farke guided the Whites to the playoff final last season, but missed out on an immediate return to the Premier League with a 1-0 defeat to Southampton at Wembley.

And after a difficult summer in which they have sold a number of key players — including Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Glen Kamara — Leeds have started the new campaign in terrible fashion with a 3-3 draw against newly-promoted Portsmouth in the Championship and a humiliating 3-0 thrashing to Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup first round, both at home.

While it’s still very early doors, Farke is already under immense pressure, with sections of the Elland Road faithful making their feelings known after the Boro defeat.

Should the poor results continue, there’s no doubt the powers that be at Leeds will swiftly dispose of the current manager in search of someone who can inspire promotion back to the Premier League.

Moyes a candidate to become Leeds manager?

Although he may prove slightly unpopular to begin with given his Manchester United history, Moyes is an ideal candidate to take the Leeds job should Farke leave.

That’s the view of former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan, who thinks a big Championship job could be an ideal route back into the dugout for the UEFA Conference League-winning Scotsman following his departure from West Ham at the end of last season.

“The sort of job I could see David Moyes doing. Oh, absolutely,” Jordan declared on talkSPORT, adding: “David Moyes wants to get back into football. There are only so many opportunities in the Premier League.

“But a club like Leeds, which is geared with the scale and size to being in the Premier League, is something that – if the conditions are right and Daniel Farke runs its course, which I hope it doesn’t – then someone like David would be a fit for Leeds.

“For David, you’ve got this huge football club that would meet the expectations and scale of football club he could see himself managing.

“I think that could be a reasonable shout.”