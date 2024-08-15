Leeds United star Georginio Rutter was spotted leaving Elland Road ‘in tears’ following Wednesday’s defeat to Middlesbrough with a transfer to Brighton looking imminent.

Despite a difficult start at the club, Rutter swiftly turned things around to become a popular figure at Leeds after notching eight goals and 16 assists across all competitions last season, while showing great dedication and personality on the field.

However, it looks like the Frenchman’s days in Yorkshire are numbered with multiple outlets — including Sky Sports — reporting that Premier League side Brighton have activated his £40m release clause.

Those reports appear to be backed up by Rutter’s recent actions.

Rutter leaves Elland Road in tears as exit looms

Rutter was a second-half substitute in Leeds’ humiliating 3-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup first round on Wednesday, but was ultimately unable to help his side turn things around.

The rumours linking the 22-year-old to Brighton had long since started circulating in the days leading up to the match, but there was thought to be an insistence from Rutter that he played.

However, according to a report from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Rutter was seen leaving Elland Road after the match ‘in tears’ in what might be construed as an acceptance from the player that he has played his last game for Leeds United.

Rutter’s departure would be the latest blow in what has been an incredibly difficult summer for Daniel Farke, who has seen the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Glen Kamara all leave.

The Whites have been linked with Burnley’s Manuel Benson as a potential replacement for their forward line, as well as Jonathan Rowe of Norwich and Million Manhoef from Stoke City.

However, with Rutter joining the exodus from Elland Road, Leeds may well need to bring in multiple players if they’re to count themselves as serious contenders for promotion from the Championship.