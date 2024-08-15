Bid rejected: Liverpool will keep trying for transfer as they’re quoted €40m asking price

Liverpool have reportedly had a bid rejected by Valencia for Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, whose asking price is expected to be around €40million.

That’s according to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, with the piece stating that Liverpool will continue in talks and efforts to sign the Valencia ‘keeper.

Writing in his Daily Briefing column earlier today, Fabrizio Romano also provided some insight into Liverpool’s efforts to sign Mamardashvili, who would not be number one straight away.

Instead, the plan is for the 23-year-old to spend a season at Bournemouth before moving to Anfield in 2025, but for now it’s on Liverpool and Valencia to reach an agreement.

Todo Fichajes suggest LFC have so far failed to meet the La Liga club’s demands for Mamardashvili, so it will be interesting to see if an agreement can be struck.

Mamardashvili transfer: Liverpool target is a top goalkeeper, but what about other positions?

Liverpool fans will perhaps be frustrated at this quiet summer transfer window so far, with no new signings coming in yet, despite there arguably being a pretty strong case for making changes in defence in particular.

The Merseyside giants finished third last season and ended the campaign poorly, so there’s also room for improvement in other departments, with a goalkeeper for the future surely not a priority due to the presence of Alisson in Arne Slot’s squad.

Mamardashvili looks a fine young talent with a big future, but it remains to be seen if he’ll realistically be able to compete with Alisson in a year’s time, or even the year after that.

It’s obviously good for Liverpool to plan for the future and sign this fine player before other top clubs join the running, but there are also important changes that need to be made to this squad right now or it’s going to be a difficult campaign at Anfield.