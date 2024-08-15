“Unbelievable” Man City ace that Guardiola backed to be at the top for “many many years” now out for several months

It clearly takes a lot to impress Pep Guardiola, but one player, perhaps more than any other at Man City, has been doing just that since breaking into the first team last season.

The Cityzens will be hoping to win yet another Premier League title under the Catalan, in a 2024/25 season that’s just as likely to be dominated by the hearing into their 115 charges related to Financial Fair Play as it is by what they do on the pitch.

It isn’t clear either if this will be the final season at the club for Guardiola himself, with that particular decision likely to be made down the line.

Man City ace Oscar Bobb has fractured a bone in his leg

One player that the Catalan coach surely would’ve counted on this season is City’s brilliant 21-year-old, Oscar Bobb.

He’s slowly but surely made himself an integral part of the first-team set up, and as recently as January this year, Guardiola remarked that “we have another player for many, many years – if he decides to stay,” per The Independent (subscription required).

His comments were in relation to Bobb’s match winning performance at Newcastle, and Guardiola was also making reference to Cole Palmer, another supreme talent but who wasn’t happy with the amount of minutes he was playing.

The City coach was effusive in his praise for Bobb too. “He can play in five positions – striker, right-winger, left, in pockets – he is so dynamic, the work ethic is unbelievable,” Pep added.

Unfortunately, the young Norwegian is now going to be out for several months according to Man City sources, and reported by CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, via X (formerly Twitter).

?? Bad news for Man City as Oscar Bobb has fractured a bone in his leg. He’ll be out for several months as Man City sources confirm, per @Jack_Gaughan. pic.twitter.com/LGZUIYUnCT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2024

Apparently, Bobb has fractured a bone in his leg, and as of this moment, no return date has been given for the player.