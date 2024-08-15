Man City outcast Kalvin Phillips offered escape route by Premier League club

Manchester City are looking to offload Kalvin Phillips this summer as the English midfielder is not in manager Pep Guardiola’s future plans.

The former Leeds United midfielder has struggled for playing at the Etihad Stadium. The player is keen on a move away from the Premier League champions.

Phillips joined West Ham United on loan last season but his disastrous spell at the London Stadium stopped the Hammers from making his move permanent.

The midfielder has suitors in the Premier League and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that not only Everton but other clubs are also interested in him.

The Toffees have made contact with the player’s representatives over a summer move.

Romano has exclusively told GiveMeSport:

“Everton have an interest in Kalvin Phillips, not only Everton, but Everton are well informed on the situation.

“They have already made some contact with people close to the player to be aware of the situation around Kalvin Phillips, I still expect him to leave Manchester City if they receive a good proposal.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal’s transfer hopes stopped in their tracks as Gunners see bid for player Arteta loves rejected Why Bruno Fernandes chose to stay at Man Utd despite transfer talks with other clubs and PSG interest “What I’m hearing is” – Fabrizio Romano names player West Ham could sign next

“So that’s the idea. Everton have an interest, but still nothing advanced or close to being completed, because in this moment, it’s still early stages of the story.”

Everton have lost midfielder Amadou Onana to Aston Villa this summer and they see Phillips as the player who can replace the Belgian midfielder.

The English midfielder joined Guardiola’s team in a promising move but his career has declined since joining the Sky Blues.

Man City midfielder was dropped from England squad

Not only his club career but his career with the England national team has also suffered as the midfielder lost his place in the squad and was left out of their squad for the Euro 2024 this summer.

Sean Dyche’s Everton are keen on reviving the career of Phillips and Man City have no objection in allowing him to leave the club this summer.

The midfielder joined City two seasons ago and during that time, he has only seen 914 minutes of playing time.