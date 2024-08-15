Video: Man City flop arrives at Premier League training ground ahead of summer move

Man City’s Kalvin Phillips has arrived at the training ground of Ipswich Town after the newly promoted Premier League side agreed a season-long loan deal with the Manchester club. 

The Tractor Boys are keen to add English top-flight experience to their squad before the transfer window shuts and Phillips is a player that has experienced the highs and lows of the division.

From the player’s point of view, the England international requires regular football after a frustrating two seasons at Man City, which included an unsuccessful loan spell at West Ham this year. Phillips has barely played for the Premier League champions since his move from Leeds United in 2022 and this loan move to Ipswich will decide how the rest of his career goes.

The 28-year-old arrived at the Tractor Boys’ training ground on Thursday and will go through the final stages of the move before it is officially announced.

Watch: Man City’s Kalvin Phillips arrives at Ipswich Town’s training ground ahead of loan deal 

