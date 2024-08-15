Man City ready to beat rivals Liverpool and Arsenal to the signing of versatile attacker

Manchester City are looking to sign a new attacker this summer.

The Sky Blues have lost striker Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid in a big money move and now they are looking to replace the Argentinian attacker.

They currently have the option of Erling Haaland to play as their striker but they need a back up of the Norwegian attacker, who has won the Golden Boot award in the last two seasons in the Premier League.

The Premier League champions have identified Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo as their transfer target and according to Football Transfers, talks have taken place between the Premier League club and the Brazilian player.

The talented attacker is expected to see less playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu this season after the arrival of new signing Kylian Mbappe despite the Brazilian starting together with the Frenchman in their UEFA Super Cup win against Atalanta.

The player has the ability to play in all the positions in attack and he has impressed while doing so for the Champions League winners.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool remain interested in signing the Real Madrid attacker.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have also been linked to Rodrygo, going by what Cadena SER has claimed, as reported by Caught Offside.

If Man City can manage to sign the Real Madrid attacker, it would be a huge blow to their Premier League rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.

Man City can inflict more pain on Liverpool

The Reds have struggled in the summer transfer window after failing to sign their transfer targets Anthony Gordon and Martin Zubimendi.

The former has remained at Newcastle despite wanting to join the Reds while the latter has rejected Arne Slot’s team.

Man City can add a versatile attacker to their squad if they can land the signing of Rodrygo and the player can flourish under Guardiola.