Man City close to hijacking French giants’ pursuit of top talent who left West Ham this summer

Man City are closing in on the signing of former West Ham forward Divin Mubama after hijacking Lyon’s pursuit of the 19-year-old talent.

The Englishman is set to complete a deal to join the Premier League champions and is likely to go back out on loan, reports Fabrizio Romano. The transfer journalist states that the Manchester outfit view Mubama as a homegrown player who could develop into a top player in the coming years if handled correctly.

The teenager was the subject of interest for both Lyon and Famalicão this summer, who were in talks with the former West Ham star over a deal.

However, Man City hijacked their pursuit of the forward and the 19-year-old is now on his way to the Etihad Stadium.

City are a club that have become known for producing and developing young talent and Mubama could be the next one as the youngster has shown promise since coming through West Ham’s academy system.

Who is former West Ham forward Divin Mubama?

Mubama left West Ham at the end of last season after his contract expired at the London club. The forward came through the Hammers’ youth academy having joined it in 2013 and went on to play 18 matches for the Premier League side, scoring just one goal.

The English talent likely left due to frustrations over game time as David Moyes didn’t seem to trust the youngster at the London Stadium.

The 19-year-old has represented England at all levels and is now set for an exciting step in his career as it looks like he is on his way to the Premier League champions, where he will hope to develop into one of the country’s best forwards.