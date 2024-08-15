Manchester City are working to extend Ruben Dias’ contract.

The Portuguese centre-back has played an integral role for Pep Guardiola and continues to be one of the Cityzens’ most important players.

And despite the centre-back still having three years left on his deal, according to Football Transfers, there is a strong desire to tie the 27-year-old down on fresh terms.

Man City to offer Ruben Dias bumper new contract

Thought to earn £180,000-per week on his current deal, City are willing to offer Dias a £40,000-per week payrise and bring his salary in line with Rodri’s.

Although talks are ongoing, there is growing confidence the former Benfica star will commit his long-term future to the club and continue what has been a hugely successful spell at the Etihad.

With Dias viewed as a key figure, and speculation over Guardiola’s future mounting, which could see the Spaniard depart next year when his contract expires, securing the talismanic defender’s commitment is seen as a top priority for those inside the club.

Since joining City, Dias has lifted nine major trophies, including the Champions League and four Premier League titles.