Manchester City
Manchester City are working to extend Ruben Dias’ contract.

The Portuguese centre-back has played an integral role for Pep Guardiola and continues to be one of the Cityzens’ most important players.

And despite the centre-back still having three years left on his deal, according to Football Transfers, there is a strong desire to tie the 27-year-old down on fresh terms.

Man City to offer Ruben Dias bumper new contract

Thought to earn £180,000-per week on his current deal, City are willing to offer Dias a £40,000-per week payrise and bring his salary in line with Rodri’s.

Ruben Dias in action for Manchester City.

Although talks are ongoing, there is growing confidence the former Benfica star will commit his long-term future to the club and continue what has been a hugely successful spell at the Etihad.

With Dias viewed as a key figure, and speculation over Guardiola’s future mounting, which could see the Spaniard depart next year when his contract expires, securing the talismanic defender’s commitment is seen as a top priority for those inside the club.

Since joining City, Dias has lifted nine major trophies, including the Champions League and four Premier League titles.

