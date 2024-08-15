Man United in talks for underwhelming Championship target says Sky Sports reporter

Man United and Erik ten Hag’s search for a new midfielder continues as the Premier League giants are currently in talks with Burnley over Sander Berge.

The Manchester club’s top target this summer for the role has been PSG’s Manuel Ugarte but a deal for the 23-year-old has proven difficult as the Ligue 1 champions do not want to let the Uruguay international go cheaply.

The former Sporting CP talent has already agreed personal terms with Man United and is keen on a move to Old Trafford, however, the Premier League club are yet to reach an agreement with PSG over a transfer fee.

An alternative target to Ugarte was Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana but the French star is set to join AC Milan after the two clubs came to an agreement on a €25m package.

The 25-year-old is a highly-rated talent in France and Milan have picked the midfielder up as part of a bargain deal as the player only had one year left on his Monaco contract. According to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, Man United held initial talks with the French club over Fofana, but their interest never progressed further.

With both players seemingly slipping through Man United’s fingers, the Red Devils have turned their attention to Burnley star Sander Berge.

Man United pursuing a deal for Burnley’s Sander Berge

According to Sky Sports, Man United are currently in talks with Burnley over Berge, who is a decent player but not someone fans of the Manchester club will be jumping with joy over.

The 26-year-old has been with the Clarets since last summer having joined from Sheffield United but suffered relegation with the Championship outfit and will not be too keen on playing in England’s second division throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

Berge has a lot of physical attributes that could make him a success at Man United in the six role but the signing of the Norway star is a risk, while also being an underwhelming addition for fans of the Manchester club.