Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign former Paris Saint Germain midfielder Marco Verratti according to reports.

United, who kick off their Premier League campaign on Friday evening when they host Fulham have been busy in the transfer market.

After last season’s lowly eighth place finish the club have completed deals for Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui as they look to return to the Champions League.

United offered chance to sign Verratti

The Red Devils are still looking to strengthen their options in the middle of the park with question marks over the futures of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay.

The Old Trafford outfit have been in negotiations with PSG for Argentina midfielder Manuel Ugarte, but despite the 23-year-old being keen on the move and reportedly agreeing personal terms, United haven’t been prepared to meet PSG’s valuation which is thought to be €60m.

The club have subsequently been linked with a surprise move for Burnley’s Sander Berge, and now HITC have reported they’ve been offered the chance to sign Verratti.

Verratti swapped PSG for Qatari side Al-Arabi last summer for deal in the region of £40m and now has just one year left on his contract.

The report adds that intermediaries have contacted a number of teams including Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City claiming that the 31-year-old may be available.

It’s unclear whether any of the clubs mentioned would pursue a deal for the Italian were he to become available, but he is a player who has a lot of quality and can still offer something.

The midfielder made 416 appearances for the French giants and is the most decorated player in the club’s history.

With the window entering the final weeks it will be interesting to see who United end up adding to their midfield ranks ahead of a crucial season for the club.