Man United agree massive five-year deal deemed “a perfect fit” by CEO

Premier League giants Man United have reached an agreement with American tech company Qualcomm worth £300m to continue as the Red Devils’ shirt sponsorship for the next five years.

The Manchester club will see Snapdragon on the front of their shirts for the first time this season after taking over from TeamViewer, who appeared on the jerseys of the Premier League club for the previous three campaigns.

The Germany-based software firm announced in 2022 that it did not intend to renew its deal with Man United, which was supposed to be a five-year agreement worth £47m beginning in 2021, reports The Athletic.

According to The Independent, Man United have already agreed an extension with Qualcomm to have Snapdragon on the front of their shirts until 2029 after the American tech company and the FA Cup winners triggered an extension to their agreement.

This comes with the Manchester club yet to wear a shirt with the sponsor on it in a Premier League game with Friday night’s clash with Fulham being the first.

The duo initially signed a three-year deal last September but both the club and the firm were happy to continue their partnership after what they have seen in such a short period of time.

Man United chief executive Omar Berrada has spoken glowingly about the partnership so far, stating: “In a short time, we have seen that Snapdragon and Manchester United are a perfect fit. We have achieved record-breaking home, away and third shirt launches, enjoyed an insightful trip with members of the first team and club leadership to Qualcomm’s HQ and taken an innovative approach to the back of shirt rights.”

What does the Snapdragon deal mean for Man United?

Man United’s £300m deal with Qualcomm is a massive boost to their transfer kitty given that the Premier League club were only receiving £47m from previous sponsors TeamViewer.

In a time where the Premier League have strict profit and sustainability rules, the massive deal will help the Manchester club with new signings across future transfer windows.

Man United are already the club with the biggest sponsorship deal in football with their partnership with Adidas worth a massive £906m and this latest agreement is a deal that other Premier League clubs can only dream of being a part of.