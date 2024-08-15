€25m talent who held talks with Man United close to joining European giants

AS Monaco talent Youssouf Fofana deal is closing in on a move to AC Milan despite Man United having the midfielder down on their list of targets.

Erik ten Hag is desperate to add a new player to his midfield options ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway and the Premier League club had an interest in the French star.

According to Sky Sports, Man United held initial talks with Monaco over the signing of Fofana as they wanted to explore the conditions of a deal for the 25-year-old. The transfer seemed like a viable one as the midfielder’s contract with the Ligue 1 side expires in 2025.

With the Manchester club still deciding what to do when it comes to their midfielder, AC Milan have agreed a €25m with Monaco for Fofana and according to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is getting closer with the French club waiting on the formal bid on paper and details on payment terms.

Fofana is expected to travel to Milan on Thursday night or Friday to complete the final stages of the transfer such as a medical, with the Serie A giants certain to beat Man United to the 25-year-old talent.

What next for Man United’s midfield search after Youssouf Fofana disappointment?

Man United’s top target when it comes to a new midfield signing is PSG’s Manuel Ugarte but their pursuit of the Uruguay international has rumbled on for some time. The Premier League club have agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old but have failed to reach an agreement over a transfer fee with the Ligue 1 champions.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man United are still pursuing Ugarte but need PSG to lower their asking price for the deal to get over the line or else the Manchester club need to sell another player.

Should the Red Devils fail to complete this transfer they might regret not pursuing Fofana more intensely as AC Milan are set to acquire a highly-rated talent for a good price.