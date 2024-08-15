Manchester City to be forced into a late move for attacker with 26 goals & 17 assists after latest injury setback

Manchester City could be forced into making a move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze following an injury to their young talent, Oscar Bobb.

The Cityzens had been linked with Eze throughout the summer, but recent developments might accelerate their interest.

Oscar Bobb’s injury could force City’s hand

Eberechi Eze has been on Manchester City’s radar for much of the summer, but no official bid had been made.

However, according to The Mirror, Manchester City’s plans may change drastically after Bobby’s injury.

The promising youngster, who was set for a significant role this season, is now facing up to four months on the sidelines due to a broken bone in his leg, as reported by The Times.

This injury leaves City with fewer attacking options, potentially forcing them to enter the market for reinforcements, and could push them to act quickly.

Eze has been a standout performer for Crystal Palace, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in 27 Premier League appearances last season.

His overall contribution for the Eagles stands at 26 goals and 17 assists in 124 games across all competitions.

The 26-year-old’s creativity, dribbling, and goal-scoring ability make him an ideal candidate to bolster City’s attacking options.

Manchester City’s quiet transfer window so far

Manchester City have had a relatively low-key transfer window so far. The club’s only notable signing has been Savinho from Girona.

With Julian Alvarez’s potential departure looming, Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to bring in two more players, including another attacker, before the transfer window closes.

With the transfer window nearing its end, Manchester City’s pursuit of Eze could gain momentum.

Whether the club can secure the talented midfielder in time remains to be seen, but the need for reinforcements has become more urgent following Bobb’s injury setback.