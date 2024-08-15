After scoring just five Premier League goals from 25 starts, it is fair to say Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk has endured a tough opening 18 months at Stamford Bridge.

The Ukraine international joined the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk last January in a deal worth a reported £88.5 million. The winger’s switch made him the Blues’ seventh most expensive-ever signing.

Nevertheless, despite the excitement surrounding him when he joined, the 23-year-old has failed to live up to expectations, as well as his huge price tag. Largely viewed as a failed signing, Mudryk knows the new season will be crucial in proving his critics wrong and reviving his career.

Mykhailo Mudryk given Pedro Neto warning

However, according to a recent report from The Athletic, there are no guarantees the former Shakhtar winger will play an important role under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Having recently signed Pedro Neto from Wolves for a reported £54 million, there are concerns Mudryk could be resigned to a squad role with his new Portuguese teammate preferred.

“Pedro Neto is expected to provide a more productive option on both wings after his £51.4million move to Stamford Bridge. […] Could start ahead of [Raheem] Sterling and Mudryk,” a snippet from The Athletic’s report said.

For Mudryk, suggestions Neto could take his place will come as a huge worry. Clearly, the Ukraine international, who is under contract until 2031, must start performing if he is to continue at one of the Premier League’s big hitters.