Report: Napoli demand two Chelsea players in swap deal for Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are close to completing the signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to latest reports.

The Blues are looking for a new striker to lead their attack this season and Osimhen is the player they have been chasing for a long time.

The Premier League giants considered signing Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion but the talks failed after no agreement over personal terms.

Enzo Maresca’s team are now edging closer to complete the signing of Osimhen but they will have to allow two players to move the other way.

According to The Sun, Napoli manager Antonio Conte is demanding two Chelsea players in a swap deal for Osimhen.

The former Blues boss wants to sign striker Romelu Lukaku as well as midfielder Cesare Casadei in a move to let Osimhen join the Premier League club.

Not only that, the Italian giants are also demanding £39m in transfer fee on top of the two players that they want.

The deal would be a significant loss on Chelsea’s investment but the Blues will not care too much if Osimhen can join the club and become a successful signing.

The player is open to joining the Premier League giants despite interest from Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Victor Osimhen can take Chelsea attack to the next level

In 2022/23, the Nigerian striker helped Napoli win the Serie A title by scoring 26 goals in 32 league appearances.

If he can have a similar impact at Stamford Bridge, the fans and the club will forget about the finances involved in the deal.

Osimhen is one of the best players in the world in his position and his potential arrival at Chelsea would make a statement and alert all their Premier League rivals.

Under new manager Maresca, the Blues have strengthened all their positions and their only focus now is the signing of a new striker.