Napoli open talks with reliable 27-year-old Man United ace with Red Devils willing to sell

It’s been quite a busy summer for Man United so far, and their transfer business wouldn’t appear to be over just yet.

There is still just over a fortnight left to get any last-minute deals pushed through, though Erik ten Hag might not be too enamoured by much more upheaval given that the Premier League season starts with a fixture at Old Trafford tomorrow.

The Red Devils host Fulham in the 2024/25 season opener, and the Dutch coach will be hoping that his new-look side can get off to a flyer against the Cottagers.

Napoli want Man United ace McTominay

It isn’t clear at this stage if Scott McTominay will form part of ten Hag’s starting XI, or will play any part whatsoever.

What is clear, per a report in The Times (subscription required), is that Italian giants Napoli are now in contact with the United hierarchy in order to try and get a deal for McTominay over the line.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been the most reliable of performers for his club of late, however, ten Hag has a plethora of other options to choose from.

It’s also understood that United would be willing to sell McTominay if the right offer – thought to be in the region of £30m – was made.

The Times report would appear to suggest that the Partnopei haven’t yet decided if they want the player on loan or as a permanent member of staff, albeit McTominay himself will have the final say on whether to move to Naples or not.

For now, all United’s focus is likely to be on Friday night’s fixture, and once that’s done and dusted, talks should progress quickly to a conclusion, one way or the other.